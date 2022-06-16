HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Hinton is directing traffic around a sinkhole that popped up, or sunk in, earlier this week.

The hole is in the parking lot of the Hinton Police Department headquarters. The police chief was the first to notice it, a town official reported Thursday.

Road crews measured the hole and reported to town officials that it is 34 feet deep.

A city councilman said that it hasn’t gotten any deeper since it appeared earlier this week.

The sinkhole was caused by a five-foot deep culvert that runs under the highway and the police headquarters, Hinton City Councilman Larry Meador reported.

“Over the years’ it’s apparently just disintegrated and, gradually, over time, started washing out underneath the building and finally got to the surface where the surface collapsed,” Meador explained.

Meador says nobody has been injured and that State Department of Highway crews are surveying the hole and plan to make the area safe again.