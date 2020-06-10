Current Fayette County Sheriff wins Democratic Primary

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The current Fayette County Sheriff won the democratic candidacy last night.

Mike Fridley is seeking re-election for a second term. He faced Garland Burke for the democratic seat. Fridley won by more than 2,000 votes. If elected, he hopes to continue the fight against the opioid epidemic.

“We just got to keep doing our job, just keeping the momentum going. Taking care of the guys. It’s we. My job as sheriff is two fold. I have to take care of my men and women working at the sheriffs, and the tax deputies, and all my secretaries. And then us as a team have to take care of citizens of Fayette County and we’re doing that,” Fridley said.

Fridley will face republican candidate, Charles Miller, in November.