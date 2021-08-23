Customers voice concerns at PSC hearing on Suddenlink

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Suddenlink customers voiced their concerns Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 during a public comment hearing for the WV Public Service Commission’s investigation into the company.

The cable, internet, and phone company is being investigated by the Public Service Commission after they received more than 2,000 complaints from West Virginia residents about poor service, inconsistent bills and lack of communication. Suddenlink serves more than 300,000 customers across the state.

Delegate Mick Bates represents District 30 in the West Virginia State Legislature. He is an active member in the fight against Suddenlink, trying to get the company to respond to customer concerns.

“My involvement in this issue goes back well over 12 months, so I’ve consistently heard over a long period of time, that people have problems; they have problems with service, with customer service, and they have problems with billing problems,” said Bates.

Many people who attended the meeting said without Bates communicating back and forth with Suddenlink, the company would not have fixed their issues.

“He actually called back a second time and said he had looked into the records and it was in fact a Suddenlink issue because we never got a service call completed on the church, that the service call was not complete, they did not finish the job basically,” said Albert Graham.

If the company does not resolve concerns brought up by customers in the next few months, state representatives plan to craft legislation in Charleston that would hold Suddenlink accountable on a state level.

“If we can’t get satisfaction, if we can’t get them to fix their problems with service, customer service, or billing we are going to run legislation to require them to do it,” said Bates.

The Public Service Commission investigation does not cover all of Suddenlink’s services, only cable and phone. They launched the investigation in July and said the company’s initial response to complaints was not satisfactory.

“We had a response, but the response has not been satisfactory and that is why we are having this evidentiary hearing with Suddenlink later this fall,” said Charlotte Lane, Chairman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

Representatives from Suddenlink who attended the hearing said they were unable to comment. The PSC will continue to hold public comment hearings in Charleston and in Princeton in September. After that, they will hold an evidentiary hearing Oct. 6, 2021 in Charleston to present their findings and work with Suddenlink to create a plan to address customer complaints.