CYAC No Shave For The Brave raises thousands of dollars

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Law Enforcement in Greenbrier County got to grow out their beards for No Shave November. And to make it extra fun – The Child and Youth Advocacy Center held two contests.

Corporal Rick Honaker with the Greenbrier County Sheriffs Department won the Social Media Best Beard Contest.

“That’s a good feeling. There were two prizes given out,” Honaker said. “The other officer got the most money raised and I assume he’ll get something for that. It’s a little bit of competition, little bit of bragging rights for the officers in Greenbrier County.”

Several Departments around the county participated but the two winning officers are both a part of the Greenbrier County Sheriffs Department.

Cpl. Honaker had to promptly shave off his beard at the end of the month due to policy. Most policies say officers can have a mustache but not a beard.

“Truthfully, when I retire, I’m gonna grow a beard like ZZ Top,” Honaker said.

The Child and Youth Advocacy Center raised just over $3 thousand in November which will directly help children in the county. Corporal Honaker says you can thank social media for that.

“Social media was a big reason why all of us got a lot of votes and it just went all over the state, for that matter,” Honaker said.