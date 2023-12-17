PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Dab’s Country Cookin’ in Princeton hosted Lunch with Santa on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The downhome restaurant served up fried chicken and Christmas cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to receive the visiting children’s Christmas wishes.

Owner Antoinette Barnes wanted the event to be special for families.

“I’m a single mom, I’ve seen a lot of different events that was a little costly for families. So I decided I would do something myself to give back to the community, allow families to just come in and have a free event. Things for the kids, something good for the kids.”

Dab’s Country Cookin’ also hosts Sunday Funday Family Karaoke where the whole family can get up on stage.

Dab’s Country Cookin’ is located at 301 Mercer Street in Princeton, and can be reached at (304) 809-2280.