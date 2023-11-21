PRINCETON (WVNS) – Healthcare professionals work day and night to give their patients the care and treatment they need. Some of these professionals go above and beyond to provide extraordinary care to their patients.

The DAISY Award is given to nurses who go above and beyond in their duty to their patients.

This award is given in memory of Patrick Barnes and the remarkable care he received from his nurses

Two Nurses at Princeton Community Hospital WVU Medicine, Taylor Allison and Courtney Moore, were given the award for their service

Courtney Moore, Registered Nurse at Princeton Community Hospital, said receiving the award is a privilege.

“I’m honored to win this award, especially by the patient that nominated me. I was very happy to be with her with her first delivery of her first son and again with her second son,” said Moore to 59News.

Nurses can be nominated for the DAISY Award by their patients and by the patients’ family.

Those that receive the award are given a certificate, a healer’s touch sculpture, and an honoree pin.

Tim Anderson, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, said witnessing nurses receive this award warms his heart.

“Being a nurse, I love taking care of patients and being able to share with them what, ya know, the patients and families are saying about them. How great they are, that they really saw what great care they provided, the exceptional care that they provided to the patient. And being able to share that with the nurse and the joy that it brings to them and the excitement,” said Anderson.

Nurses are given the DAISY award for the effort and care they put in toward their patients. This award allows them to be recognized for going above the call of duty.