Tonight we catch a break from the early rains as that line pushes well towards the north. While a sprinkle or two is possible, a cool, damp night is ahead. Temps don’t move much but we’ll cool into the low 60s with our mountains counties in the upper 50s with cloudy skies keeping some warmth closer to the surface. A few rounds of showers late into the overnight into our Wednesday morning likely.

Wednesday our stalled low shifts slightly southeast which changes wind direction but no real change from Tuesday. Off and on showers with a few heavy downpours likely at times. Highs dip a touch farther into the upper 60s as we introduce northwest winds 15-20mph with gusts still pushing 25mph+. Again, rain won’t be steady all day as a few breaks between lines is expected.

Not exactly lawn mowing pauses in the rain but enough time to run some errands. Not the best way to start the summer season as the summer solstice is observed at 10:57 AM kicking off the official start to summer. We’ll also see our latest sunset of the year at 8:50 PM.

Close attention to creeks and streams will be needed as repeated rounds of rain may start to overwhelm them. Especially towards our south and west through Monroe, Mercer, Bland, and Giles counties. Best case scenario would be the breaks between periods of rain each day will allow rivers to handle the excess rainfall. However, several days of rain in a row won’t matter after a while.

Thursday isn’t much better with with mostly cloudy skies, off and on rain, a few rumbles in the afternoon, and windy conditions. This time, however, the breaks between showers will be a bit longer giving us some dry time, just not much. Again, saturated grounds will continue to cause localized high water risks and creeks and streams will be running high by this point. A river or two may swell as days worth of rain makes it way into the larger rivers. Highs are slightly warmer as winds shift out of the west into the low 70s.

Friday our stalled low, now towards eastern Virginia continues to bring off and on showers. As the low pushes farther east through the day, a few dry periods are expected but not enough for long duration outdoor plans. Highs push into the mid 70s as a few peeks of sunshine can be expected. Upper 70s for those that see a few longer periods of sun but this won’t be the rule.

Saturday a cold front towards the west and change in jet stream orientation will help kick our stubborn low out. Until then, morning showers are expected and a few heavy downpours. This won’t help already swollen creeks and rivers. Highs in the mid 70s as extra clouds build in. Breezy conditions will make it feel cooler. By Saturday night, a brief break in rain activity will be a needed relief for water logged areas.

Sunday a few showers in the mountains remain as moisture gets stuck along our eastern ridgelines. Elsewhere towards the west, folks will get a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated sprinkle, especially in the late evening. As drier and warmer air pushes ahead of our next cold front, Sunday will be a recovery day for most.

In your extended day forecast, a cold front sets its sights on our region for Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Again, after a week of rain, high water concerns will be real. Severe weather chances, for now, are on the table with strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain associated with the front. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast.

TONIGHT

Passing sprinkle, mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER- WEDNESDAY

Showers, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Another soggy day, some breaks. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Broken record forecast. Showers and PM Storms. Highs in the mid 70

SATURDAY

AM showers, some clearing PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY

Drier day, Iso. PM Storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

AM Mtn. Showers. Clearing out. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Storms expected. Highs in the 80s before hand.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns, clouds clear. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Dry start, PM showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

