WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Are you a West Virginia artist looking to get discovered?

If so, you might consider featuring your art at the West Virginia Dandelion Festival in White Sulphur Springs this summer.

The Dandelion Festival features work from artists all across the mountain state for thousands of guests to enjoy.

“When the weather is good the whole downtown area is filled with people,” said White Sulphur Springs Public Library Director Joann Hartzell.

Art will be on display at the library on the first night of the festival. Applications are open for both adult and children’s art submissions.

To submit your work, head to the Dandelion Festival’s website.