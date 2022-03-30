PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Several counties in our region are under Red Flag Warnings Wednesday, March 30, issued when conditions are ripe for fires.

Red Flag Warnings from Wednesday, March 30th

The highs winds combined with very dry air to create the right ingredients for fires to spread quickly. Burning is highly discouraged and even outlawed based on locality during Red Flag Warning days. Captain Croy of the Princeton Fire Department said high fire danger is just not the time to burn.



Weather Graphics and conditions from Wednesday, March 30th @ 2:44 P.M.

“Once [fire danger] goes to high or above here in the city we do not issue any burning permits whatsoever. But, if you’re out in the county somewhere and in the winds up, just you just use some common sense, you know, and don’t burn when the winds up. You want to burn on a nice calm when they.” Cpt. Charlie Croy – Princeton Fire Department

Sparks from a fire could be carried by the wind across large distances creating fires. Large amounts of dry fuel around our region can escalate a small clean-up fire into a dangerous situation during Red Flag Warning conditions. This even applies to cigarettes thrown from vehicles.

Wednesday’s spot fires as seen from satellite imaging

Croy said those who burn illegally or improperly could be fined heavily for doing so. The best way to avoid potentially dangerous fire situations during extreme conditions is to wait for a soaking rain before burning again. It’s simply not worth the risk.



For West Virginia, Spring Fire Bans are already in place but when a Red Flag Warning is issued, it is best not to burn even if you are allowed to. A small fire can quickly grow in size and get out of hand. Burning laws can differ from town to county to state. They can also differ day to day depending on fire risk so always check with your local fire department before burning.