UNION, WV (WVNS)– A violent fugitive is on the loose in the Monroe County area, and is considered armed and dangerous as of Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:44 p.m.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, troopers were attempting to locate a suspect who was breaking into residences around Pyne Mountain Road in the Monroe County area on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

After a confrontation with the suspect at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers were unable to secure him into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 35 year old Anthony Charles Meyers. Meyers is a white male who is 5 feet and 11 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

WVSP troopers reported he may be dressed in camo and may be carrying a red backpack. He is also armed with a stainless barrel rifle that may be cased.

Meyers was released in July from FCI Devens, but failed to report to his federal probation officer a few days later. Meyers is a federal fugitive and a violent sexual predator.

The WVSP warned that extreme caution should be used if he is spotted and to not approach him. If Meyers is located, please call Sgt. S.S. Keaton at 304-772-5100 or R/Sgt. S.A. Hatten at 304-633-6261.

The status of this investigation remains active and ongoing.