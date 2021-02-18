Dangers of winter weather if you have health issues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Snow and ice covered roads and power outages are not the only dangers of winter weather. Local doctors like Anita Stewart said let someone know when you go to dig out so they can check on you. She also said if you have pre-existing conditions remember to not over do it.

“I think taking frequent breaks making sure you drink plenty of water not over doing it,” Stewart said. “We don’t want people to go out and get really really sweaty either because that can put you at risk for hypothermia as well.”

People in southern West Virginia woke up to ice and sleet covered sidewalks and driveways, having to clear them before heading to work. Restaurants are also making sure everything is safe for customers. Hardees worker Amanda Juengst said she takes it slow when shoveling.

“Lots of breaks, lots of tiny tiny steps,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the biggest danger from winter weather is the ice and people falling. She said during this time hospitals see an increase fractures from falling on ice or snow.

“Hip fractures cause significant morbidity and mortality, in fact higher than heart failure, so I think it is always under stated the importance of fall risk and fall protection during these times,” Stewart said.”

Stewart said if you don’t have to go outside during severe weather stay home.