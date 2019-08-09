Daniel Vineyards featured at State Fair of West Virginia

Fairlea, WV (WVNS) — The state fair is a great place to try West Virginia grown goodies. One of the most popular homegrown treats is the wine made in the mountains of southern West Virginia.

The country store at the State Fair of West Virginia features a variety of homegrown goodies. Folks from Daniel Vineyards in Raleigh County showcased their West Virginia grown wines.

Co-owner of Daniel Vineyards, Chad Daniel, said, the family-owned business grows all their grapes on the property, and the wine is made and bottled at the vineyard.

“We have a little bit of everything from dry to sweet. Our two top sellers are the blackberry and the raspberry. The blackberry has been our top seller since 1998, but the raspberry is two months old and its taken off for us,” Daniel said.

Anyone at least 21-years-old can stop by and try any of their signature wines and purchase a bottle to take home.

The country store is put on by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and features 38 unique vendors.