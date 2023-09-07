CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS)–Grab a glass and get some ice because Saturday, September 9, 2023, is the 4th Annual Craft Beverage Festival in Raleigh County.

Daniel Vineyards announced it is hosting the festival with numerous food vendors, wineries, and live music throughout the day. Food vendors include Fish Frenzy, Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering, and The Noshery.

Alongside food vendors, there will also be different wineries and breweries. Some of these include Kirkwood Winery, Sophisticated Hound, Weathered Ground Brewery, and Stone Road Vineyard.

Admission costs $20 and this includes access to wine tastings, beer, and entertainment.

There will be 3 different live bands performing from open to close. From 12 p.m. through 2 p.m., the Untrained Professionals with Chris Huddle & Clinton Scott will be playing. From 2 p.m. through 4 p.m., Whiskey & Wine w/ Jessica Hypes & Joshua Winebrenner will be performing. From 4 p.m. through 7 p.m., Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns will be closing out the live performances.

Rich Daniel, Co-Owner of Daniel Vineyards said they wanted to include many local businesses around the area.

“We’re trying to incorporate as many small businesses, small alcohol producers as we can. So, not just wineries this time, we’re bringing out the local breweries as well,” said Daniel.

The festival will continue throughout Saturday even with rain. For those planning to attend, make sure to bring an ID and know that pets and coolers are not allowed.