Daniel Vineyards wants to give thanks to loyal customers

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Drink some wine and grab some gifts for the family at Daniel Vineyards. The Vineyard is having a Thanksgiving open house Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

They are offering friends and family discounts for their customers, with buy one get one free glasses of wine, and discounts on bottles and cases. There will be complimentary appetizers and snacks for guests.

Chad Fox is the vineyard’s event coordinator and winery manager.

“Next year marks our 30 year anniversary so it’s definitely something that we greatly appreciate. You just don’t say thank you often enough. And I think a lot of people with the holiday season, you get really wrapped up into the whole go go go and it’s kind of nice just to sit back and relax a little bit,” Fox said.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until three p.m. in their tasting room.