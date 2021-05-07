Daniels Elementary closed Friday due to power outage

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County school called off classes for Friday, May 7, 2021 due to a power outage.

The West Virginia Department of Education confirmed Daniels Elementary is closed for Friday. According to Appalachian Electric Power (AEP), more than 500 customers in the Daniels area are without power as of 7:20 a.m. The outage, which was first reported at 6:41 a.m., stretches as far east as Little Beaver State Park.

The reason for the outage is unknown, but AEP said power should be restored by 12:30 p.m. Friday.