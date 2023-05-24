BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley PRIDE’s second annual fundraiser for those 21 and over will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Beckley Art Center.

Christina Baisden, the non-profit’s director, said on Wednesday, May 23, 2023, that the party supports the LGBTQIA+ community and the event, called “The Phoenix,” is for anyone. She said area businesses have donated auction prizes.

“We also have Matt Deal coming to perform, as well as Greg Lilly,” she said, referencing performers. “They’re each going to do an hour set. And Danielle Stewart was one of the highlights of last year, and she’s returning again to do our live auction.”

The celebration offers a show of art, an Italian dinner and drinks. Tickets are available at the door and in advance.