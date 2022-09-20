BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College released the 2023 New River CTC Invitational dates.

The dates for the fourth New River CTC Invitational are scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through Saturday, January 7. The event will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The Invitational will raise money for student scholarships and help participating high schools’ athletic departments and Project Graduation committees.

When the Invitational first started in 2019, it was just a one-day event. It has now expanded to four days and includes girls’ and boys’ basketball. In 2020, the tournament brought a record-breaking amount of people to the convention center and helped the New River CTC Foundation provide more than $125,000 in student scholarships.