Daughter can’t see mother in nursing home for Mother’s Day

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Kelli Stewart and her family usually go all out for Mother’s Day.

“We’ve always tried to make mother’s day a real celebration of her life. And what she’s meant to us.” Stewart said.

However, this year looks a little different.

“We were pretty distressed.”

Kelli’s mom is a resident at the Brier nursing home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, they are not allowing any visitors.

“Everyday we see a little bit less of her,” Stewart explained.

Her mother suffers from dementia, and is in the more serious stages of the disease. Each day they can’t visit with her, is crucial time lost. But even though they can’t give her a big mother’s day hug,

they will still visit her through the window, bringing flowers and signs.

“Of course we’ve sent tons of mother’s day cards. So we’ve tried to do everything we can, so she realize she’s not forgotten,” Stewart said.

Kelli is thankful the Brier is hosting a mother’s day celebration, to help fill the void mothers in their care may be missing.

“We realized they are doing a version of what we would be doing if we were there,” Stewart explained.

After this holiday is over, until regulations lift, she will continue with facetime and window visits, to let her mom know she’s still there.

“We’ve been able to keep our connection with her, while keeping everyone safe.”