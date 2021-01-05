Dave Tolliver nominated for Raleigh County Commission President

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local county commissioner will keep his seat as president.

The county commission held their first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth nominated County Commissioner Dave Tolliver to be the commission president.

Tolliver will lead the meetings. But he will always need to have a second commissioner’s approval to make any decision.

“I am honored and pleased that Kay and Greg elected me again president of the Raleigh County Commission for one year,” Tolliver said.

The position of president lasts for one year. Tolliver was also president in 2020.