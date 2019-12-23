Dave Walker named Concord’s new Head Football Coach

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– A few days before Christmas, Concord received a gift they have been searching for, a new head football coach. On Monday, Dec. 23, Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett announced the hiring of the 20th head football coach at Concord.

“Today is a new beginning for Concord football as we introduce the 20th head football coach in program history, David Walker,” Garrett said.

Walker is a Pineville native and is coming to Concord from Martinsburg High School. While Walker was at Martinsburg, the Bulldogs won 8 State Championships. He has over 300 wins in 32 season as a head coach. Walker said he is no stranger to rebuilding football programs and looks forward to getting a start on recruiting.

“I think your heart and soul needs to come from West Virginia but some of the arms and legs may have to be from out of state,” Walker said. “So we are going to look for the best players we can get here regardless of where they are from but definitely want to take care of our local guys and we want the West Virginia guys here at Concord.”

Walker said he is hoping to bring a family feel and have an open door policy with everyone.

“We definitely want to stress the family atmosphere, I think one of the great things about this University is that it feels like home, it’s family. I think people care about each other,” Walker said.