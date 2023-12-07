BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – David Barksdale comes from humbled beginnings. He was born in 1944 right here in Beckley to two hard working parents.

Almost 80 years later, this West Virginia native would go on to be ranked as the greatest high school basketball coach in West Virginia history, according to StadiumTalk.com.

Barksdale took an interest in several sports, excelling as a guard at Woodrow Wilson High School.

He said his inspiration to coach came from former Woodrow Wilson basketball coach Lawrence Wiseman.

“One day he said, boys I hope one of these days when I retire, that one of my former players will be to follow me as coach,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale would soon answer that call. He would take the head coaching job at Woodrow Wilson High School in 1984.

During his 17-year run, he led Woodrow Wilson to a prestige few could ever dream of.

A big part of that run fell onto Barksdale’s attitude towards the game.

“I couldn’t wait to get there (to camps). Even at camps, I never let a kid get to my camps ahead of me. I would always make sure that no kids were going to be there before I got there,” Barksdale said.

In 17 years, he led Woodrow Wilson to 5 state championship wins in the 1990s.

His teams were runners-up on 3 different occasions while making the tournament 11 times in total

Barksdale said this run was a team effort and he couldn’t have done it without the players.

“We wanted to have a basketball program, not just a team every once in a while that did good. Thank goodness for all them playing and wanting to be good. The town of Beckley supported our program so much,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale walked away from the coaching job in 2001 after compiling 335 wins to just 93 losses.

Even nowadays, Barksdale still attends JV and Varsity practices at Woodrow Wilson.

When asked about what advice he would give, Barksdale said this:

“You’ve got to put in the time. In order to be successful, you have to work at it and that’s the way life is. You can’t just sit back and expect something good to happen, you’ve got to go after it.”