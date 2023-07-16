BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Art and Entertainment Exhibition is only three days into the nine day celebration, and still has much to come!

BEX Arts Week first formed in 2019 to showcase the incredible local and artistic talent in Beckley.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, the events began with the Animation Land Exhibition at the Youth Museum and a Camera Obscura showing in downtown Beckley.

Camera Obscura showcased the inner workings of a camera through a unique and scientific experience. Guests first entered a completely dark room-and as their eyes adjusted- they began to see images on the wall as a camera would. Many guests found it hard to believe and were amazed that it was simply recreated through light and cutting a hole in the paper.

Saja Montague, President of BEX Arts Week, said her own interest in photography and the arts began with Camera Obscura.

“That was my spark of excitement and passion for my field, and I’m just hoping we could spark that in someone else,” said Montague.

Another highlight for this afternoon was the Picture Proof documentary screening at the Raleigh Playhouse at 4 p.m.

