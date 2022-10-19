TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors.

The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.

59News recently obtained the order.

In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development Center relinquish their license to operate a child day program.”

It also said quote, “…It is further ordered Bright Beginnings Child Care Center and its directors be barred from seeking a new license to operate a child day program for a period of 18 months…”