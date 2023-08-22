BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The director of a regional economic development authority said on Monday, August 21, 2023, that southern West Virginia needs better daycare availability for economic development.

Jina Belcher, the executive director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said daycare options for employees is part of an upcoming multi-million dollar expansion at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Belcher said her agency is looking to revive and expand a partnership with Stepping Stones child care at the industrial park.

The industrial park will house space for the emerging aerospace industry, along with worker training programs through New River Community and Technical College and other corporate offices.

“It was a partnership, back in the nineties, with NRGRDA, that allowed the businesses that located here, the employers, to pay a fee into Stepping Stones, and their employees would be able to have a spot for their child,” said Belcher. “Of course, they’re maxed out, at capacity, so we’d love to be able to talk about how we can help them expand and how we can have others.”

Local daycare operators have said that their centers need investment from federal and state lawmakers, in order to help working families.

Federal lawmakers are now considering the Child Care for Every Community Act, a bill that seeks to cap the amount families have to pay for childcare at seven percent of their annual income.

The bill would also provide federal funds to state government for child care.