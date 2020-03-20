Daycares worried about social distancing with kids during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Daycare centers are now seeing an increase in the number of kids because of school closures. Employees at Dreamland Daycare said they are making sure they are taking the necessary precautions to keep kids safe.

Shayna Moolahan works at the center. She said they are taking the temperature of kids as soon as they walk in are trying their best to do social distancing.

“It’s impossible in a daycare when people are bringing their children in,” Moolahan said. “You can’t keep these kids six feet apart. We have had over 40 kids here today, we are suppose to be in groups of 10 and under. That’s just impossible in day cares.”

Employees are also cleaning every toy after they are touched by the kids. Moolahan said they are sanitizing everything after kids leave for the day.