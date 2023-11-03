Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, November 5, 2023, which means more people will be on the roads when it’s still dark outside. This is also the time of year when antler deer are chasing down does.

This means there will be more deer crossing the roads during these early morning and evening hours.

It’s advised to keep your headlights on during these times and use your brights when necessary. Commuters should also drop their speed and keep watch for deer hanging around on the edges of roadways.

For more information, contact your local Department of Natural Resources Office.