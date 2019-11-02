Daylight savings means turning the clock back and changing smoke detector batteries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Get ready to wind your clocks back this weekend. As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, the clocks will be set back an hour beginnings Sunday Oct. 3 at 2 a.m. This is also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and other warning devices.

Lieutenant Chris Lana with the Beckley Fire Department said with how hot fires burn now, it is important to make sure your alarm is working properly.

“Fires now a days, especially all the synthetics and plastics we have in our homes now a days fires seem to burn a lot hotter and spread quicker, so that early indication you get from a smoke alarm could be the key to saving yourself and saving your family,” Lana said.

Elderly or disabled people can make an appointment to get their smoke detector batteries change for free by the Beckley Fire Department.