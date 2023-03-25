GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The deadline for farmers and vendors to sign up for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is now approaching.

According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, SFMNP participating formers and vendors must sign up no later than March 31. In recent years the application covered both the SFMNP and WIC, but for this year the applications will be separate. Participants will also be required to do online-training once qualified for the program.

Last year, vouchers were handed out to low-income senior citizens who qualified for the programs, totaling up to $504,000. The vouchers were worth $30 and could be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. This year, the vouchers will be worth $890,000 in total and each will be worth $50.

Senior citizens who want to apply can do so starting June 1 at their county senior citizens center.

For more information on the SFMNP, you can go to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program : West Virginia Department of Agriculture (wv.gov) Farmers and vendors who want to apply request an application at SeniorFarmersMarket@wvda.us.