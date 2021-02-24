Deadline to apply for Promise Scholarship approaching

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The deadline to apply for the Promise Scholarship is quickly approaching.

Seniors from all schools are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Students will have to make sure their FAFSAs are completed in order to be considered for the scholarship.

“They may not think that they are eligible, but you still want to apply by the deadline because they have a chance to maybe qualifying in the next several months before they start college off in the fall,” Brian Weingart, the Director of Financial Aid of the West Virginia High Education Policy Commission said.

The deadline to complete the application is Monday, March 1, 2021. For additional information, head to their website.