Deadly shooting in Boone County, WV

Whitesville, WV (WOWK) – A late-night disturbance turned deadly in southeastern sections of Boone County, near the Raleigh County line Thursday night.

Boone County sheriff’s deputies and the West Virginia State Police were called to Terry’s Cafe in Whitesville, WV. Senior Trooper Robert Johnson confirmed the death of the man and said an active investigation is ongoing Friday morning.

They are on the hunt for a male suspect. Officers said there is no threat to the public as they know who the suspect is and are locating him.

Location of deadly shooting in Whitesville, WV on 12/20/21.

Terry’s Cafe is just off of State Route 3 at 239 Raleigh Street, right on the corner of Raleigh Street and 1st Avenue near the Whitesville State Bank.

The West Virginia State Police are in charge of the investigation.