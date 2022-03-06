BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deep End Antiques in Beckley is leading a local effort to help people in Ukraine over 5,000 miles away. For Owner Travis Aurednik, the war hits close to home.

“I have a lot of friends in Ukraine, I have a lot of people who are really close to me and I have a lot of friends who have family so right now it is just trying to do everything we can to help,” Aurednik said.

The store donated 30 percent of its profits to three different Ukrainian relief funds on March 2, 2022, and March 4, 2022. Care focuses on helping refugees in the country, Sunflowers of Freedom helps provide medical supplies, and UNICEF, a general relief fund. Aurednik said the war may seem far away, but it is impacting thousands of people here in the United States. He said he is watching the war closely.

“There is a lot more people than just me that are feeling it here, but it was not too bad until Russia took down the communications,” Aurednik said.

Aurednik said the community was supportive of his decision to raise money with some going out of their way to help people in Ukraine.

“We have had people come in just to make donations, not even buy anything but overwhelming it has just been really really high support,” Aurednik said.

So far, the store has raised $542 to relief organizations. They will donate 30 percent of their profits again on March 11, 2022, and 12, 2022.

Deep End Antiques is located at 2311 S Fayette Street in Beckley.