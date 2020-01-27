Defendants from Operation Shutdown Corner plead guilty to federal drug crimes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two men pled guilty for their participation in a drug trafficking operation in Raleigh County. United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced their plea on Mon. Jan. 27, 2020.

David Dove, of Scarbro, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine. Christopher Redden, of Beckley, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute a quantity of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Dove and Redden were charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as Operation Shutdown Corner.

“Operation Shutdown Corner did just that – it shut down a significant meth trafficking organization. Meth is now the most pressing drug problem in my District,” U.S. Attorney Stuart stated.

Dove told interviewers that between June 2018 and Sept. 2019, he worked with other members of the drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Raleigh County.

Dove admitted during this time he also supplied other members of the drug trafficking organization with distribution of quantities of meth. He also said he participated in recorded conversations regarding drug activity and meeting with other members of the DTO to distribute and exchange controlled substances.

Dove admitted he was responsible for distributing between 1.5 kilograms and five kilograms of methamphetamine during this time period.

Christopher Redden admitted that between January 2019 and September 17, 2019, he participated in the drug trafficking organization by working with Stephanie McClung and others to distribute meth and heroin in Southern West Virginia.

During this time period, Redden admitted to obtaining approximately 50 grams of meth a month and a quantity of heroin that he intended to re-distribute. Redden admitted that at times he “fronted” the drugs, or given drugs without paying for them, and then selling the drugs for profit to pay back the supplier.

Redden also told investigators on Sept. 18, 2019 when he was arrested, he was in possession of a Taurus, model G2C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol that he had received as payment for meth.

“We’re fighting back through successful joint law enforcement efforts like this that dismantle significant drug trafficking organizations bringing large amounts of meth into our region,” U.S. Attorney Stuart stated

Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

Both Dove and Redden are scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2020. Dove faces a mandatory minimum period of five years and up to forty years in prison, and a $5 million fine. Redden faces up to thirty years for the drug and gun charge and a fine of up to $1,250,000.