BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Attorneys for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation have asked a federal judge to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed by Raleigh and Wyoming county attorneys in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on behalf of Southern Regional Jail inmates, families and guards.

Attorneys for the state allege in a motion that the charges made by the inmates’ attorneys are vague and not specific.

The federal lawsuit alleges Southern Regional Jail fails to adequately provide food, medicine, water and physical protection to those at the jail.

In a more recent filing, the plaintiffs’ attorneys asked the court to issue an emergency injunctive relief order to prevent defendants from destroying evidence.

The suit also names several county commissions as defendants, along with Southern Regional and the Division of Corrections.

Attorneys for Raleigh County Commission filed a motion arguing Commission has not engaged in any acts of evidence destruction.