BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Republican Delegate Brandon Steele announced he will seek another term in the state Legislature.

Steele said on Wednesday, November 9, 2023, that he has nixed a plan to run for a seat on Raleigh County Circuit Court.

He said a higher number of experienced lawmakers are vacating their seats in the Legislature, leaving a need for more experienced lawmakers to represent citizens’ interests.

Steele said that his supporters asked him to continue serving in Charleston since he’s gained experience since his first term as a delegate in 2018.

“I don’t see anybody in southern West Virginia that can step into the role I can step into in the Legislature, and I think that’s what a lot of my supporters were talking about, is, ‘You’re at a place now where we can see some really impactful growth that represents the values and concerns of the vast majority of southern West Virginia,’” said Steele, who is an attorney and serves District 42.

He added there is a lower number of attorneys currently serving in the Legislature.

Steele, who was once a candidate for House Speaker, serves on the Judiciary Committee, the Jails and Prisons Committee and the Committee for Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security.

Steele said he wants to focus on meeting maintenance needs at West Virginia jails and resolving ongoing concerns with West Virginia Child Protective Services.