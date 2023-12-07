BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On July 4, 2019, the deadly crash of well-known businessman Chris Cline’s private plane in the Bahamas made international news.

Twenty-two-year-old Delaney Wykle of Beckley was one of seven people who died in the crash.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, construction of a planned animal wellness center which raised funds in Delaney’s memory was on hold in Raleigh County as Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick oversaw mediations in a lawsuit filed by the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center against the Humane Society of Raleigh County in October.

Initially, the animal wellness center was under the auspices of HSRC but became a separate entity at the request of HSRC board members, according to the lawsuit.

In 2019, Delaney Wykle had just passed her board exams to become a registered nurse and had plans to work at Raleigh General Hospital and to marry her fiance.

After the 2019 plane crash ended her life, Delaney’s family and friends spearheaded a fundraising effort to build the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center as a way of honoring Delaney’s memory.

They partnered with HSRC with the purpose of fundraising, building and and operating the center.

The community rallied to support the Wykles and to honor Delaney, donating around half a million dollars.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in Raleigh County Circuit Court, HSRC board members reportedly agreed to dedicate another $500,000 to build the center.

Rachel Cornett, who raised funds for the center, said in April that she hoped to see groundbreaking in 2023.

But the lawsuit, filed in October by the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center, alleges HSRC board members refuse to release donors’ funds, along with the pledged HSRC donation, in order to build the center.

The Delaney Wykle Wellness Center asks for a million dollars in the lawsuit, along with accounting documents and punitive damages.

Spokespersons for each side declined to comment on Wednesday but said they hoped to resolve the matter soon.