BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Founders of the upcoming Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center report donors have already given half a million dollars to build the 501 (C) (3) non-profit on Grey Flats Road.

The center is in cooperation with the Humane Society of Raleigh County, which has also pledged to give a donation of $500,000 to match what was already given.

The center honors the memory of Delaney Wykle, a Beckley nurse who loved animals.

Wykle died in a plane crash aboard businessman Chris Cline’s plane in the Bahamas in 2019.

A number of community organizations and businesses donated and hosted fundraisers for the project.

Rachel Cornett, a chief project volunteer and the mother of Wykle’s fiancée, said on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that she is looking forward to construction of the clinic.

“I think the transfer of the funds is going to be within the next few weeks,” Cornett said, referring to the $500,000 HSRC donation, “I think we can open up for bids, and I think, by summer, we start construction. Super exciting. We’re so anxious to break ground and see what that’s going to look like. We have the plans, and they’re absolutely beautiful.”