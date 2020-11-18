Delegate comments on COVID-19 outbreak in McDowell County jail

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Nearly 70 percent of staff and inmates at the Stevens Correctional Facility in McDowell county have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stevens Correctional is home to several hundred inmates, a home now isolated because of the virus.

Delegate Ed Evans spokes to 59 News about the positive cases.

“Here at the Stevens Facility we have 255, I believe is the number now of inmates that have been affected by the coronavirus. Somehwere in the neighborhood of 18 staff members have been identified as being positive,” Evans.

Evans believes the virus could have been brought in from a transferring inmate or even an employee.

He said the positive cases have been isolated from the healthy inmates and employees. And to prevent further contamination, Evans said they will be following the law and making sure everyone is properly tested and treated.

Governor Justice called for the National Guard to come assist.

Evans said getting this facility up and running safely again is important to everyone in the county.

“The county commission has worked hard to make this facility a reality here, it provides a lot of jobs for our locals. We’re going to make sure that it continues to do just that, so we’re going to do everything we’re supposed to do,” said Evans.

