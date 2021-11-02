Delegate Mick Bates announces State Senate run

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Delegate Mick Bates (R) announced on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 he is running for State Senate.

Bates is currently a member of the House of Delegates for the 30th District and instead of running for re-election, he said he will run for the 9th Senatorial District seat, which represents Raleigh and Wyoming counties and part of Fayette County.

He has served four terms in the House of Delegates, representing the 30th District.

“I am proud of my work as the Delegate for the 30th District,” Bates said. “However, I made a promise that I would not serve in that role for more than 8 years. That is why I am officially announcing my run for State Senate.”

Bates lives in Raleigh County and is the owner of BODYWORKS, a fitness and rehabilitation facility with locations in Beckley and Pineville.