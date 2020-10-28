Delegate Mick Bates faces an opponent this year in House District 30

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are vying for one seat in the 30th District for the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Incumbent Democrat Mick Bates is challenged by Republican Tyler Trump.

Bates served six years in the house. He also owns Body Works in Beckley and Pineville.

“My focus is going to be on those things. It’s going to be helping us find our way through this economic crisis. Helping us find our way through this heath crisis. Finding out how we govern in a pandemic world and moving through redistricting. So that’s going to be what’s put on my plate,” Bates said.

Trump is a WVU college Student. He said he hopes to make changes to the prison system and provide a tax credit to volunteer firefighters.

“I feel like bringing me in will bring in a fresh perspective. Yes, I might be younger, but my ideas are still the same. I feel like I will be working across the party lines, I have no doubt about that. I will be voting on the idea and not based on party affiliation. I do not want to be in a deadlock just because of a party affiliation,” Trump said.