BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two first-time lawmakers in southern West Virginia said the average constituent cannot compete with corporations in the West Virginia Legislature.

Del. Elliot Pritt, a Democrat from the 50th District and Del. Todd Kirby, a Republican who represents the 44th District, were both freshmen lawmakers. They independently said on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that billions in tax dollars go to out-of-country corporations and state agencies with administrators appointed by the governor.

Kirby, who campaigned on conservative values, said he expected to go to Charleston and work with the GOP supermajority.

“That’s not what happened at all,” he said. “Some of the first few bills that came up that seemed to be a really big priority for the powers that be in Charleston were bills that directly benefited large corporations, multi-national corporations, that were also to the detriment of the common citizen of West Virginia.”

He said he was stunned when senior lawmakers from both parties voted in favor of a bill to allow companies to store liquified carbon on state properties reserved for wildlife management.

A second bill allotted $600 million to the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, which has oversight by governor-appointed leaders.

Both bills passed, but lawmakers rejected Kirby’s amendment which would have kept $400 million for other state needs, including help for the state’s jail system and West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency.

“I’m not sure in the history of America, or anywhere else around the world, where giving hundreds of billions of dollars, with no strings attached, to international corporations has ever benefited or had a good success rate, within any state or country,” said Kirby.

Pritt, who pushed for PEIA protections for state educators and others, was also critical of some laws passed during the session.

“We gave, over the course of three different bills, over a billion dollars to the economic development fund, that the governor appoints people to oversee that money, unelected bureaucrats,” said Pritt.