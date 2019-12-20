Demolition complete, commissioners preparing for new farmers market

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Three buildings on Mercer Street in Princeton were demolished, but something new and exciting is taking their place. The location will be used for a new farmers market.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said along with the farmers market, they are hoping this will help bring more local business opportunities.

“I think it’s essential especially in a smaller community like ours, the more we can grow through a nontraditional means of traditional economics and really bringing in this different kind of culture into the community in the downtown. I think that is just going to help sell us to other opportunities that are coming,” Puckett said.

Puckett said within the next month, people will see more construction on Mercer Street.

