Demolition continues on a building in Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Work continued to clear away a building on the corner of North Heber Street and Prince street on Monday.

With the building being close to other buildings on Prince Street, the contractors had to take the building apart brick-by-brick. According to Mayor Rob Rappold, now that the building is nearing 50% complete, the contractor can bring in equipment to speed up the process.

“They’ve been into it now a little over two weeks, so I would think within another two weeks, at least if not sooner, it should be down and cleaned up,” Mayor Rappold said.

Rappold added parking on that area of Prince Street continues to be free for the employees of businesses near the demolition.