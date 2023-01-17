ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Excavation and demolition are underway at the future home of Alderson Elementary School.

The building, which was formerly Alderson High School, is undergoing renovations to transform into a new elementary school as part of a $14 million project.

Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bryant said people in town are excited to see their old school building restored to its former glory.

“Now that you actually see things taking place the town is abuzz about it,” Bryant said. “I understand that quite a few citizens are dropping by to check on it, especially Alderson High School alumni.”

The new building will replace the current Alderson Elementary School, which was determined to be at risk because it sits on a flood plane.

The new Alderson Elementary school building is on track to welcome students in the Fall of 2024.