BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Demolition of the building which was once the all-Black Stratton High School was underway on South Fayette Street in Beckley on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Workers began tearing down the nearly 100-year-old school on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, according to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent Dr. Serena Starcher.

Starcher said crews predicted several months ago that the demolition project will take about one month to complete.

Starcher also said she expects the site to be cleared in early August, which is in time for the start of the 2023-2024 school year as long as there are no delays.

Until this past May, the building had been Stratton Elementary School. The building is being demolished since construction of a state-of-the-art, $22 million dollar Stratton Elementary School building on the lot behind the demolished building.