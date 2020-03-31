DEMONSTRATION: How to properly wash your hands

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Wearing masks and gloves to stores, avoiding contact with people, and spraying lysol on everything are just some examples of ways people are protecting themselves during COVID-19 pandemic.

But one simple thing, if done right, can really protect you from the virus. Lt. Chris Graham works with the Beckley Fire Department and knows how important it is to wash your hands.

“It’s very important to wash your hands because the virus can live on certain surfaces for awhile and if we touch those surfaces and then we touch our face or anything else, then we are transferring those germs onto those surfaces or into our bodies,” Graham said.

Washing your hands may seem like a simple task, but surprisingly, many people are not doing enough.

To show how important it is to wash your hands thoroughly, 59News Reporter Paris Dunford used paint to represent soap with gloves. The trick is to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and get every section of the hand.

“Wash them well. Sing the ABC song or happy birthday to me twice,” said Graham.

The World Health Organization suggests washing them before and after you eat, when you are around someone that is sick and after touching surfaces that are used often, like doorknobs.