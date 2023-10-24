BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Putting on your favorite pair of blue jeans this week can help your neighbors, thanks to Denim for a Difference.

United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Denim for a Difference fundraiser happens every day this week from Monday, October 23, 2023 through Friday, October 27, 2023.

For a $15 donation, participating businesses allow employees to wear jeans to work.

“It brings the community together and gives them a common cause to work for, allows workplaces to let their employees to dress down for the week, and, if they do so and provide that $15 donation to United Way, that provides support to residents of southern West Virginia,” said United Way of SWV Executive Director Trena Dacal.