Denim for a Difference returning to help raise money for United Way

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The annual Denim for a Difference fundraiser for the United Way of Southern West Virginia is back. All businesses are encouraged to team up with the United Way and allow their employees to wear jeans to work for a donation.

Executive Director Megan Legursky said this is a fun way for community members to support the United Way.

“It’s so nice to change it up right not have to dress up,” Legursky said. “I know when I was in the banking industry it was a week that we always looked forward to and just everybody supported. So now I’m excited to be on this side of it and just getting to encourage local participants to be involved.”

Denim for a Difference runs March 30-April 3. Sign ups for the event begin on Monday, March 9.

