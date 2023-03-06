BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It is that time of year again to make a difference just by wearing denim.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia is sponsoring its 18th Denim for a Difference fundraiser.

The United Way encourages businesses, schools and community members to wear denim to support the organization from March 20th through the 24th.

A $5 donation allows a person to wear jeans for the day, $10 for three days of comfort, and $15 can get you jeans for a whole week.

Officials with the United Way said this is a fun way to help support those in need in the community.

“This goes toward our campaign to help support all the partner agencies that we support financially throughout the year with our grant funding,” said executive director Trena Dacal.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia is able to support local food and baby pantries through the Denim for a Difference campaign.