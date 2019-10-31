Dentist provide best ways to avoid Halloween cavities

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Kids are sure to enjoy some candy this Halloween, but there are some tips parents will want to keep in mind to make sure their pearly whites stay healthy.

Trina Quesinberry is a registered dental hygienist at Shady Spring Dental Care. She encouraged people to avoid any sour candy because the acid can really hurt tooth enamel. She said chewy and sticky candy reek the most havoc on young teeth.

Quesinberry also said it is best to brush children’s teeth before they go to bed, and right when they wake up. It is also better to let them get their sweet fix in on one night, instead of eating candy every day for the next couple of weeks.

“Brush their teeth. They can eat candy, that’s what it’s all about. They’re kids and it’s Halloween, they’re going to want to eat it. Just make sure they are brushing their teeth and flossing,” Quesinberry said.

She added it is not necessary to stop the kids from having fun and enjoy the candy, but to remain vigilant about their dental hygiene.