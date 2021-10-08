Deputies: Drugs and guns found during traffic stop in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A man from Virginia was arrested in Fayette County this week.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were patrolling in the Scarbro area and pulled over a vehicle for minor traffic violations on Scarbro Loop Road. After searching the car, investigators said they found several bags with what appeared to be cocaine and marijuana, along with multiple guns.

Charles Faultz, 44, of Franklin, VA was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver and two counts of a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

